Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Fares well despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Annunen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Juuse Saros typically struggles against Edmonton, so the Predators turned to Annunen for this game. Despite the loss, the 26-year-old put in a good effort to keep the game close, but his teammates didn't give him enough support. Annunen is 2-3-0 with 11 goals allowed on 122 shots over his last five appearances. For the season, the Finnish netminder is 6-9-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 21 outings, numbers mostly in line with what he did last year. Expect Saros to get the nod versus the Jets on Tuesday.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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