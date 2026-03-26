Justus Annunen News: First goalie off Thursday

Annunen was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease at home versus the Devils.

Annunen allowed just two goals on 66 combined shots over his last two outings, securing victories over the Knights and the Kraken. With the Predators clinging to a wild-card spot, they likely will ride the hot hand and continue to give Annunen plenty of opportunities down the stretch.