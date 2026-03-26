Justus Annunen News: First goalie off Thursday
Annunen was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease at home versus the Devils.
Annunen allowed just two goals on 66 combined shots over his last two outings, securing victories over the Knights and the Kraken. With the Predators clinging to a wild-card spot, they likely will ride the hot hand and continue to give Annunen plenty of opportunities down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week25 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips52 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More