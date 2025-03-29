Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Fourth straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:02pm

Annunen made 26 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Annunen kept his team in contention, but Nashville's skaters couldn't muster much offensively against a solid Vegas defensive structure. He's 0-3-1 in his past four starts, and his last win came March 8 against Chicago. Annunen could be in line for more starts now that the Preds have been eliminated from playoff contention, but he's a risk, given the team in front of him.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
