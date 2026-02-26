Justus Annunen News: Gets win over Blackhawks
Annunen stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Annunen allowed a go-ahead goal to Tyler Bertuzzi in the third period, but the Predators bounced back with the last three tallies of the game. This was Annunen's second win in his last three outings. The 25-year-old netminder has had plenty of ups and downs this season, sitting at a 6-7-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 19 appearances. Juuse Saros will likely return to the starting role in a tough matchup Saturday in Dallas.
