Justus Annunen News: Gives up four goals

Annunen stopped 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Annunen had come out on top in each of his previous four starts, but the 24-year-old regressed a bit in this game while posting a save percentage below the .860 mark for the first time since Nov. 25. Annunen finished the month of January with a 4-1-0 record across five starts while posting a 3.02 GAA and a .894 save percentage.