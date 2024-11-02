Justus Annunen News: Guarding goal Saturday

Annunen will defend the road net Saturday against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen has won four straight outings and is coming off a 26-save effort in a 5-4 win over Ottawa on Sunday. He has a 4-1-0 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .905 save percentage through six outings this season. Nashville sits 30th in the league with 2.40 goals per game despite averaging the most shots on goal per game (35.0) in 2024-25.