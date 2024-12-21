Justus Annunen News: Guarding goal Saturday
Annunen will protect the home net against the Kings on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen has stopped 62 of 65 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record with Nashville since being acquired from Colorado. He has posted a mark of 7-5-0 with a 2.91 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Los Angeles is tied for 11th in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25.
