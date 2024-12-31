Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen

Justus Annunen News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Annunen will defend the road net against Minnesota on Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back after Juuse Saros played in Monday's 3-0 loss to Winnipeg. The 24-year-old Annunen has posted a record of 8-5-0 with a 2.83 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances between the Predators and Avalanche this season. Minnesota has registered 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.

Nashville Predators
