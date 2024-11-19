Justus Annunen News: Hangs on for win Monday

Annunen turned aside 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The Avs seemed to have the game well in hand when Casey Mittelstadt gave them a 3-0 lead midway through the third period, but Annunen has to withstand a furious comeback attempt by the Flyers over the final 10 minutes. The 24-year-old goalie is 6-3-0 through 10 appearances this season with a 2.81 GAA and .886 save percentage, and Annunen figures to see a heavy workload while Alexandar Georgiev (upper body) is on IR.