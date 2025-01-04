Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen News: In goal against Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen is set to start the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros pitched a shutout Friday in Vancouver. The 24-year-old Annunen allowed five goals on 38 shots against the Wild on Tuesday, taking the loss while playing in a back-to-back situation again. The Predators' schedule stretches out a bit after Saturday, so Annunen may not see as much playing time in the near future.

