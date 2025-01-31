Justus Annunen News: In goal Friday

Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Sabres on Friday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Annunen gets the start in the first half of a back-to-back because Juuse Saros (illness) is unavailable. Matt Murray was recalled from AHL Milwaukee to back up for Friday's game. Annunen earned the win in his last outing but allowed five goals on 35 shots versus the Sharks on Jan. 23.