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Justus Annunen News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Annunen will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen is coming off a 25-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle. He will start again versus the Golden Knights because Juuse Saros (upper body) remains unavailable. Annunen has a 7-9-2 record this campaign with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 22 appearances. Vegas sits 14th in the league with 3.17 goals per game this season.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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