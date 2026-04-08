Justus Annunen News: Logs shutout in Anaheim
Annunen posted a 43-save shutout in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.
Annunen has provided decent goaltending lately. He's gone 3-3-0 over his last six games, but he's allowed just 10 goals on 195 shots over those contests. Annunen's shutout was his first of the season and third of his career. He's up to 9-11-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 26 appearances this season. Juuse Saros is likely to get the nod for Thursday's road game in Utah, and as long as the Predators sit on the playoff bubble, Saros will be the main man in the crease.
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