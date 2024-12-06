Justus Annunen News: Loses in Predators debut
Annunen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens. The third goal was an empty-netter with 46 seconds left in the third period.
Annunen made his first appearance for his new club since being traded from the Avalanche on Nov. 30, but the 24-year-old couldn't secure the win. Annunen is expected to hold the same role he had with the Avs, and he'll operate as Juuse Saros' backup between the pipes.
