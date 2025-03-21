Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Makes 31 saves in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 11:42pm

Annunen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the final seconds of the third period.

Annunen is 1-2-1 across his last four starts, but he's registered a decent .907 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA during that stretch. The 25-year-old has appeared in 16 games for Nashville since being acquired from Colorado earlier this season, posting an 8-6-1 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .901 save percentage in that span.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
