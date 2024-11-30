Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen News: On his way to Music City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 Draft were dealt from Nashville to Colorado, in exchange for Scott Wedgewood on Saturday.

Annunen will back up Juuse Saros in Nashville. Annunen had a chance to wrest the No. 1 job in Colorado this season as Alexandar Georgiev has been mediocre at best, but was unable to do so. Annunen was 6-4-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .872 save percentage in 11 appearances before the trade.

