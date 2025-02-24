Justus Annunen News: Poor performance vs. New Jersey
Annunen stopped 31 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Devils.
Annunen was beaten once in the first period and twice in the final two frames, and he posted a save percentage below the .865 mark for a fourth outing in a row. The 24-year-old has gone 2-2-0 in that stretch, but since he started on the second leg of a back-to-back set, he's likely to return to his backup role for Tuesday's contest against the Panthers, with Juuse Saros getting the start.
