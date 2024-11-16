Justus Annunen News: Pulled in Friday's loss

Annunen was replaced by Trent Miner in goal after allowing three goals on six shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Annunen allowed two goals at even strength and one on the power play. The 24-year-old has lost two of his last three outings after winning four in a row. The Finnish netminder could draw the start again Monday against the Flyers if Alexandar Georgiev (upper body) isn't ready to go. Through nine appearances, Annunen has posted a 5-3-0 record, .881 save percentage and 2.92 GAA.