Justus Annunen News: Pulled off, then returns Monday
Annunen stopped 11 of 16 shots in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning.
Annunen gave up three goals on seven shots before he was pulled at 10:03 of the first period, but he returned at the start of the third period and allowed two more goals in the final frame. The 24-year-old has been struggling of late, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 4.17 GAA and an .826 save percentage over his last five appearances. He should remain as the backup of Alexandar Georgiev going forward.
