Justus Annunen News: Second straight sharp performance
Annunen made 21 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Annunen took a shutout into the third when former teammate, Michael McCarron, who was traded to the Wild on March 3, beat him at 6:54. The netminder has been sharp lately, stopping 64 of 65 shots over his last two starts. With this performance, Annunen improved his stat line this season to 10-11-3 with a 2.70 GAA, .907 save percentage and one shutout.
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