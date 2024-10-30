Justus Annunen News: Set to be healthy scratch Wednesday
Annunen will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's home game against Tampa Bay, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Kaapo Kahkonen is getting the start Wednesday while Alexandar Georgiev will serve as the backup. Annunen has a 4-1-0 record, 2.47 GAA and .905 save percentage across six appearances this season. This likely isn't a sign that he has fallen out of favor with coach Jared Bednar. Instead, this is more of a byproduct of the Avalanche having three goaltenders on their roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now