Justus Annunen News: Set to face Flyers
Annunen will defend the road net Monday against Philadelphia, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Annunen allowed three goals on six shots before being pulled early in Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington. He has a 5-3-0 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .881 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Philadelphia is tied for 19th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.
