Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Set to face Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Annunen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Monday.

Annunen will make his second straight start after he stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota. He has won his last two outings while allowing only one goal on 65 shots. Annunen has a 10-11-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 27 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.01 goals per game this season.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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