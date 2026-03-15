Justus Annunen News: Set to start in Alberta

Annunen is drawing the start for Sunday's game in Edmonton, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen's last start was March 3 in Columbus -- he allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old is 6-8-2 with a 3.15 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. Edmonton is tied for second in the NHL with 3.51 goals per game in 2025-26 and will have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal) back in the lineup Sunday.