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Justus Annunen News: Set to start in Alberta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Annunen is drawing the start for Sunday's game in Edmonton, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen's last start was March 3 in Columbus -- he allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old is 6-8-2 with a 3.15 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. Edmonton is tied for second in the NHL with 3.51 goals per game in 2025-26 and will have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal) back in the lineup Sunday.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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