Justus Annunen News: Set to start Thursday

Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen lost his Predators debut last Thursday, allowing two goals on 29 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Canadiens. The 24-year-old will look to get the Predators back on track, as they have lost eight straight games (0-5-3). The Stars are a tough matchup, having won four of their last six contests with 20 goals scored over that span.