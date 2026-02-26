Justus Annunen News: Set to start Thursday
Annunen will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Annunen will be backed up by Juuse Saros, who was deemed a game-time decision after participating in Finland's bronze-medal run at the Olympics. Annunen went 1-2-1 over his last five outings before the break, allowing 14 goals on 127 shots in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips24 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1146 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1146 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More