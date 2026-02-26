Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Annunen will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Annunen will be backed up by Juuse Saros, who was deemed a game-time decision after participating in Finland's bronze-medal run at the Olympics. Annunen went 1-2-1 over his last five outings before the break, allowing 14 goals on 127 shots in that span.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
