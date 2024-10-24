Justus Annunen News: Sharp again in third straight win

Annunen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Annunen has started three games in a row, allowing just four goals on 79 shots in that span. The Avalanche have won all three of those contests, and it's possible that Annunen has temporarily taken over the No. 1 job between the pipes. He's 3-1-0 through five appearances, and he's yet to allow more than two goals in any outing. The Avalanche's next game is Sunday versus the Senators.