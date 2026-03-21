Justus Annunen News: Sharp again Saturday

Annunen stopped 39 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

A Shea Theodore power-play tally in the second period ruined his shutout bid, but Annunen was once again impressive as he fills in for the injured Juuse Saros (upper body). Annunen has allowed three goals or fewer in all five of his starts since the Olympic break, going 3-2-0 with a stellar .940 save percentage, and he'll likely see a heavy workload as long as Saros is sidelined.