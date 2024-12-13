Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Sharp in first Preds win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Annunen turned aside 35 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The 24-year-old was impressive en route to his first win since being traded to Nashville, with Lian Bichsel spoiling his shutout bid midway through the third period. Annunen was a victim of Colorado's defensive struggles earlier in the season, but in two appearances since being shipped east, he's allowed only three goals on 65 shots for a .954 save percentage while backing up Juuse Saros.

