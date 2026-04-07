Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Starting in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen will get his second start of the Predators' road trip, and it comes in the second half of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old has lost his last two outings, allowing six goals on 57 shots in those games. The Ducks have gone 0-4-1 with 14 goals scored over their last five games.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
64 days ago