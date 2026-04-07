Justus Annunen News: Starting in Anaheim
Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Annunen will get his second start of the Predators' road trip, and it comes in the second half of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old has lost his last two outings, allowing six goals on 57 shots in those games. The Ducks have gone 0-4-1 with 14 goals scored over their last five games.
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