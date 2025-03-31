Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen News: Starting in Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Annunen will tend the road twine Monday versus the Flyers, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Annunen hasn't fared well through six appearances in March, posting a 1-4-1 record, .902 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. The Finnish netminder will look to snap his four-game losing streak against a Flyers squad that is 2-0-0 and has netted 13 goals since parting ways with former head coach John Tortorella. Annunen is 2-0-0 with a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage over two career appearances against Philadelphia.

