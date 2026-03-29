Justus Annunen News: Starting trip opener
Annunen will get the start in net for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Annunen's three-game streak of games with a save percentage of .900 or better was snapped last time out after he surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a loss to the Devils. He'll have a chance to rebound Sunday against the Lightning. The 26-year-old has an 8-10-2 record on the season with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Lightning have scored at least three goals in seven straight games.
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