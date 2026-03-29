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Justus Annunen News: Starting trip opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Annunen will get the start in net for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen's three-game streak of games with a save percentage of .900 or better was snapped last time out after he surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a loss to the Devils. He'll have a chance to rebound Sunday against the Lightning. The 26-year-old has an 8-10-2 record on the season with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Lightning have scored at least three goals in seven straight games.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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