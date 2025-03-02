Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Starting vs. Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Annunen will guard the road net Sunday against the Rangers, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Annunen will get the call in the second leg of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros started Saturday against the Islanders. It's been a tough stretch for Annunen, who's allowed four or more goals in each of his last four outings. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 7-4-0 with an .899 save percentage since joining the Predators from Colorado earlier this year.

