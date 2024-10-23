Justus Annunen News: Sturdy performance in win

Annunen turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Seattle.

Annunen has now won back-to-back starts, and he's likely earned himself a larger share of the netminding workload as a result of Alexandar Georgiev's early-season struggles. Annunen has posted a 2-1-0 record, .900 save percentage and 2.45 GAA across four appearances. The 24-year-old's next chance to extend his win streak to three will come in a road matchup with Utah on Thursday.