Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Tending twine in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Annunen will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Annunen is set for the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros tended the twine in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. Annunen's last start was a win over the Blackhawks last Thursday, in which he stopped 21 of 23 shots. The Blue Jackets are also playing for the second straight day after Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
29 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
51 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
51 days ago