Justus Annunen News: Tending twine in Columbus
Annunen will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Annunen is set for the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros tended the twine in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. Annunen's last start was a win over the Blackhawks last Thursday, in which he stopped 21 of 23 shots. The Blue Jackets are also playing for the second straight day after Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week2 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips29 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break30 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1151 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1151 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More