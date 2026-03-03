Justus Annunen News: Tending twine in Columbus

Annunen will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Annunen is set for the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros tended the twine in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. Annunen's last start was a win over the Blackhawks last Thursday, in which he stopped 21 of 23 shots. The Blue Jackets are also playing for the second straight day after Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.