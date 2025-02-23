Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Annunen will be between the home pipes against the Devils on Sunday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen had sporadic playing time ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but he'll draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. Over six appearances since the start of the calendar year, he's gone 5-1-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .888 save percentage.

