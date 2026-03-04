Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Tough loss in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Annunen made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Predators took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but goals by Sean Monahan and Charlie Coyle -- both of which deflected in off bodies in front of Annunen -- flipped the script. The 25-year-old netminder has been a reliable backup to Juuse Saros of late, and over his last five outings, Annunen's gone 2-2-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .906 save percentage.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
