Justus Annunen News: Tough loss in Columbus
Annunen made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Predators took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but goals by Sean Monahan and Charlie Coyle -- both of which deflected in off bodies in front of Annunen -- flipped the script. The 25-year-old netminder has been a reliable backup to Juuse Saros of late, and over his last five outings, Annunen's gone 2-2-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .906 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week3 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips30 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break31 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1152 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justus Annunen See More