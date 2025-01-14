Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen News: Wins over Golden Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Annunen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Annunen was able to get a positive result despite a natural hat trick by Pavel Dorofeyev. The 24-year-old Annunen had a large cushion to work with after the Predators scored the first four goals of the game, and he was just able to hold on for his fourth win in six outings. The Finnish netminder is now 10-6-0 with a 2.88 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 18 games between the Predators and the Avalanche this season. Juuse Saros is likely to return to the crease for Thursday's home game versus the Blackhawks.

