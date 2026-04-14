Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Yields two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Annunen stopped 20 of 22 shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Annunen continued his strong stretch of play in Monday's clash despite the loss, as he kept the Predators within one goal for the majority of the contest. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has a 10-12-2 record, a 2.68 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Over his past seven appearances, he's been elite with a 1.59 GAA and a .948 save percentage. With the Predators officially out of playoff contention, Annunen has a strong chance to appear in the team's season finale against the Ducks on Thursday.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
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