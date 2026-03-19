Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Saros isn't available for Thursday's home game against Seattle because of an upper-body injury.

Matt Murray was summoned from AHL Milwaukee as a result of Saros' injury. Justus Annunen is expected to start Thursday, while Murray will serve as the understudy. Saros is considered day-to-day, so he hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's home game against Vegas.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago