Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Saros (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's road matchup against Chicago, per Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros appeared set to miss his third straight game following Saturday's 4-1 win over Vegas, but he could return to the lineup against the Blackhawks on Sunday. He has posted a 24-19-7 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 51 appearances.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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