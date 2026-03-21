Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 10:34am

Saros (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt versus Vegas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Justus Annunen will start Saturday against the Golden Knights with Matt Murray as his backup. Saros is 24-19-7 with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 51 appearances this season. Saros should be considered questionable for Sunday's clash in Chicago.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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