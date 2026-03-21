Juuse Saros Injury: Set to miss more time
Saros (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's road game against Chicago, per Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey.
Saros also missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle and Saturday's 4-1 victory over Vegas. Justus Annunen played in both of those games, and he could get another start versus the Blackhawks on Sunday. If head coach Andrew Brunette decides to give Annunen a breather, Matt Murray could feature between the pipes in Sunday's matchup.
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