Juuse Saros Injury: Under the weather

Saros is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's road clash with Buffalo, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

With the Predators heading into a back-to-back, it seems likely that Justus Annunen, who was in the starter's crease at Friday's morning skate, will guard the cage versus the Sabres in order to allow Saros to recover in time to face the Penguins on the road Saturday. If Saros isn't healthy enough to at least serve as the backup Friday, Nashville could bring up Matt Murray or Magnus Chrona from the minors.