Juuse Saros News: Allows six goals in loss
Saros surrendered six goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Islanders. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.
Saros has lost seven of his last nine outings, allowing four goals or more on five occasions. His record falls to 13-25-6 this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 45 appearances. Saros isn't alone in this regard among members of the Predators, but he has been a big disappointment in fantasy this campaign.
