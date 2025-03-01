Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Allows six goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Saros surrendered six goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Islanders. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Saros has lost seven of his last nine outings, allowing four goals or more on five occasions. His record falls to 13-25-6 this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 45 appearances. Saros isn't alone in this regard among members of the Predators, but he has been a big disappointment in fantasy this campaign.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now