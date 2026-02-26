Juuse Saros News: Backing up Thursday
Saros (not injury related) will back up Justus Annunen for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros was considered questionable to suit up, but it doesn't appear that he'll be hampered coming out of his time with Finland at the Olympics. The 30-year-old seems likely to start Saturday in Dallas.
