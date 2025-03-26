Juuse Saros News: Bags career win No. 200

Saros turned aside 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Taylor Hall spoiled his shutout bid with a power-play tally in the second period, but otherwise Saros was sharp as he recorded his 18th win of the season and the 200th of his career. The 29-year-old netminder is having a strong finish to the season, going 5-2-0 over his last seven starts with a 2.44 GAA and .900 save percentage.