Juuse Saros News: Beaten four times in loss
Saros stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Montreal.
Saros saw his three-game winning streak end abruptly, and this was the first time he allowed at least four goals since Feb. 4, when he gave up six goals in a 6-5 defeat to the Wild. Saros was coming off posting a save percentage north of .900 in four of his previous five starts before this game, so this was clearly a step in the wrong direction for the 30-year-old goaltender.
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