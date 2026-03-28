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Juuse Saros News: Beaten four times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Saros stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Montreal.

Saros saw his three-game winning streak end abruptly, and this was the first time he allowed at least four goals since Feb. 4, when he gave up six goals in a 6-5 defeat to the Wild. Saros was coming off posting a save percentage north of .900 in four of his previous five starts before this game, so this was clearly a step in the wrong direction for the 30-year-old goaltender.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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