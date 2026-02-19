Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Beaten twice but earns OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Saros stopped 21 of 23 shots in Finland's 3-2 overtime win over Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Saros was beaten twice in the first period, with both goals coming on a 1:26 span, but he was excellent the rest of the way. Saros is expected to remain the starter in a tough matchup against Canada on Friday.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
