Juuse Saros News: Between pipes Monday
Saros will guard the home crease versus the Kings on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros will make his 10th start of the season Monday -- the Finnish netminder is 3-5-1 with a .900 save percentage and 2.92 GAA through nine appearances. The 29-year-old is 3-1-1 over his last five outings after starting the campaign with an 0-4-0 record. Saros will face a Los Angeles club that ranks 13th in the league with 3.25 goals per game through 12 contests.
